La playlist de septembre: 4 heures de musique à (re)découvrir

À écouter via le player Soundsgood ci-dessous ou directement sur Spotify, Deezer, YouTube ou Apple Music.

Avec Christine and the Queens, The Bony King of Nowhere, Prince, Mattiel, The Sha La Das, Beak>, Everyone Is Guilty, Annabel Lee, Jungle, Charles Bradley, Jonathan Jeremiah, François De Roubaix, Bert Dockx, Low, The Goon Sax, Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood, Paul Simon, Yves Tumor, Armand Hammer, G.A.N., Eminem, Stella Chiweshe, The Blaze, Esinam, It It Anita, Escape-ism, Anna Calvi, Paul McCartney, Chilly Gonzales, Spiritualized, BC Camplight, Anderson .Paak, Parcels, Angèle, PNL, Idles, Allez Allez, The Beths, Ariana Grande, The Lemon Twigs, Nicki Minaj, Blood Orange, Gabe Gurnsey, Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, Young Fathers, Lederman/De Meyer, Tirzah, Oh Sees, Interpol, The Coral, Sophie, Travis Scott, Lylac, Kùzylarsen, Jean Jean et Sean Nicholas Savage.