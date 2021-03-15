Le film Mank, ode à l'âge d'or d'Hollywood de David Fincher, avec Gary Oldman dans le rôle du scénariste Herman J. Mankiewicz, part en tête de la course pour la 93e édition des Oscars avec dix nominations au total.

Mank est en lice dans les catégories du meilleur film, meilleur acteur, meilleur réalisateur, meilleure actrice dans un second rôle (Amanda Seyfried) et de nombreuses catégories techniques primées par l'Académie américaine des arts et sciences du cinéma, qui remet les prestigieux prix.

Viennent ensuite six films avec six nominations: Nomadland de Chloe Zhao avec Frances McDormand, considéré comme le favori par de nombreux experts après sa victoire aux Golden Globes, The Father du Français Florian Zeller avec Anthony Hopkins, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Les Sept de Chicago) d'Aaron Sorkin avec Sacha Baron Cohen, Judas and the Black Messiah avec Daniel Kaluuya, Minari et Sound of Metal.

Souvent critiquée pour son manque de représentativité, l'Académie des Oscars a sélectionné cette année deux femmes sur cinq dans la catégorie du "meilleur réalisateur", Chloe Zhao et Emerald Fennell pour Promising Young Woman. Il s'agit d'une première.

Coqueluche d'Hollywood cette année, Chloe Zhao est aussi la première femme à concourir aux Oscars dans quatre catégories différentes (meilleur film, réalisation, montage et scénario), relève l'Académie.

Le court métrage Da Yie du Belgo-Ghanéen Anthony Nti n'a malheureusement pas été retenu.

Les nominations pour les Oscars dans les principales catégories

Meilleur film

Meilleur réalisateur

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Youg Woman"

Thomas Vinterberg, "Drunk"

Meilleure actrice

Meilleur acteur

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Le Blues de Ma Rainey"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Maria Bakalova, "Borat 2"

Glenn Close, "Une ode américaine"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Meilleur film étranger

"Drunk" (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

"Shao Nian De Ni" (Hong Kong)

"L'Affaire collective" (Roumanie)

"L'homme qui a vendu sa peau" (Tunisie)

"La voix d'Aida" (Bosnie)

Meilleur film d'animation

"En avant"

"Voyage vers la lune"

"Shaun le mouton le film: la ferme contre-attaque"

"Soul"

"Le peuple loup"

Meilleur documentaire

"L'Affaire collective"

"Crip Camp: la révolution des éclopés"

"The Mole Agent"

"La sagesse de la pieuvre"

"Time"

Meilleur scénario original

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - Will Berson et Shaka King

"Minari" - Lee Isaac Chung

"Promising Young Woman" - Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal" - Darius Marder et Abraham Marder

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Aaron Sorkin

Meilleur scénario adapté

"Borat 2" - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern

"The Father" - Christopher Hampton et Florian Zeller

"Nomadland" - Chloé Zhao

"One Night in Miami" - Kemp Powers

"The White Tiger" - Ramin Bahrani

Films avec plus de cinq nominations

"Mank" - 10

"The Father" - 6

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - 6

"Minari" - 6

"Nomadland" - 6

"Sound of Metal" - 6

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" - 6

