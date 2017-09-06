La playlist de septembre: 3 heures de musique à (re)découvrir

Avec The National, LCD Soundsystem, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, Steven Wilson, Chad VanGaalen, Downtown Boys, Widowspeak, King Krule, Neil Young, Melanie De Biasio, Girls in Hawaii, Baxter Dury, Étienne Daho, Beck, Ibeyi, Fùgù Mango, Mura Masa, Thee Oh Sees, James Elkington, Raymond Scott, Ghostpoet, Lucas Santtana, Lil B, The War on Drugs, Liars, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer, Triggerfinger, Theo Clark, Queens of the Stone Age, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, The Pollyseeds, Grizzly Bear, B Boys, Susanne Sundfor, Declan McKenna, Dead Cross, Tamino, Badi, Tyler the Creator, Paul Simon, Soccer Mommy, Joe Henderson, Rince-Doigt et Roméo Elvis.

(photo: Absolute Beginners de Julien Temple (1986) © Isopix)