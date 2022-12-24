S'ABONNER
Séries : les top 10 de la rédaction de Focus Vif

© SEVERANCE APPLE TV/MATHIEU VAN ASSCHE
Redactie - Rédaction
08:00 Du 22/12/2022 du Focus Vif

NICOLAS CLÉMENT

1. Better Call Saul (saison 6)

Sur Netflix

2. We Own This City

Sur Be TV

3. The Responder

Sur Be TV

4. Ramy (saison 3)

Sur Lionsgate+

5. Lastman Heroes

Sur France.tv

6. Rick and Morty (saison 6)

Sur Netflix

7. Life & Beth

Sur Disney+

8. Station Eleven

Sur Be TV

9. Somebody Somewhere

Sur Be TV

10. The Bear

Sur Disney+

NICOLAS BOGAERTS

1. Oussekine

Sur Disney+

2. The Responder

Sur Be tv

3. A League of Their Own

Sur Prime Video

4. We Own This City

Sur Be TV

5. The White Lotus (saison 2)

Sur Be TV

6. Le Monde de demain

Sur Arte

7. The Bear

Sur Disney+

8. Chloé

Sur Prime Video

9. Bad Sisters

Sur Apple TV+

10. Station Eleven

Sur Be TV

MARCEL RAMIREZ

1. Severance

Sur Apple TV+

2. We Own This City

Sur Be TV

3. Slow Horses (saison 2)

Sur Apple TV+

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (saison 8)

Sur Netflix

5. Paper Girls

Sur Prime Video

6. Le Monde de demain

Sur Arte.tv

7. Irma Vep

Sur Be TV

8. Brigade mobile

Sur Arte.tv

9. Derry Girls (saison 3)

Sur Netflix

10. Bad Sisters

Sur Apple TV+

