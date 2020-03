View this post on Instagram

The amount of support we have received has been incredible. Thanks so much to anyone who’s contributed anything, you have no idea what this means to us in this time. I must also note, a few people have misconstrued this as selfish or opportunistic, but couldn’t be further from the truth. Although we are asking for any support as this situation has hurt us and our families financially, that support includes streaming music and we don’t expect anything from anyone who can’t afford it and is also going through trying times. Also we realise this is not just about us obviously, and encourage everyone to support everyone effected by this virus in our industry and all others across the world, and to donate to anyone else in need if you are in the position to do so. And most importantly above all else, be safe, be clean, be compassionate and take care of one another in this time. Nothing but love, DN. 🙏🏼❤️ (LINK IN BIO • PayPal-jjpetersdtd@icloud.com)