Concours Circuit: les photos des éliminatoires au Brass, par Van's Ography
Jakbrol, Laryssa Kim, Macgray, M. Chuzi et Tukan se présentaient au jury ce samedi pour l'étape de sélection du Concours Circuit. Voici les photos des concerts, par Vanessa Russo Gracinhas.
>> Concours Circuit 2020: on continue les présentations (2/4)
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Jakbrol © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
MacGray © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
M. Chuzi © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020
Tukan © Van's Ography
Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020