Concours Circuit: les photos des éliminatoires au Brass, par Van's Ography

Jakbrol, Laryssa Kim, Macgray, M. Chuzi et Tukan se présentaient au jury ce samedi pour l'étape de sélection du Concours Circuit. Voici les photos des concerts, par Vanessa Russo Gracinhas.

Jakbrol

Jakbrol © Van's Ography

Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020

Laryssa Kim © Van's Ography

Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020

MacGray © Van's Ography

Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020

M. Chuzi © Van's Ography

Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020

Tukan © Van's Ography

Sélections Concours Circuit, Brass, Forest, 19/09/2020

