Une playlist mastoc, souvent mise à jour, avec les coups de coeur tous styles confondus de nos journalistes musique, et les liens vers ce qu'on a écrit sur chacun des artistes. De l'inspiration à gogo!

On ne va pas le cacher: on a longtemps tergiversé sur le format idéal que devaient prendre les playlists sur notre site. Longues? Courtes? Par style? Mixées? Une par semaine? Mois? Année? Sur quelle plateforme? Honnêtement, on a essayé à peu près tout. Mais on doit dire qu'on est assez contents de la forme actuelle que prend cette "Radio Focus".

Vous y retrouverez une grande partie des coups de coeurs de tous nos journalistes musique, et le moins qu'on puisse dire, c'est qu'à quatre, ça brasse plutôt large au niveau des styles: rock, pop, hip hop, électro, world, soul... On s'emploie à mettre le plus souvent à jour (idéalement au moins une fois par semaine) cette playlist que vous pouvez retrouver sur Spotify (autrefois, on l'avait aussi publiée sur YouTube, Apple Music et Deezer, mais le logiciel qui nous permettait de faire le lien entre les différentes plateformes a mis la clé sous la porte: si vous avez une solution miracle, n'hésitez pas à nous balancer un mail).

Il y a plusieurs manières de consommer cette "radio": soit en complément du magazine, pour accompagner votre lecture; soit comme porte d'entrée vers l'immensité des archives disponibles sur notre site (interviews, critiques, etc.) via le nuage de liens ci-dessous. Et ce en l'écoutant soit chronologiquement (les ajouts les plus récents se trouvent en début de playlist), soit en mode aléatoire, en vous arrêtant sur les morceaux qui vous plaisent, et en "skippant" ceux sur lesquels vous accrochez moins. Une seule obligation: garder l'oreille curieuse!

Ce qu'on a écrit sur les différents artistes de la playlist: (les liens en gras mènent à nos interviews, les autres à nos critiques)

Juin 2021/ Clara Luciani - Rombouts & Watts - Greentea Peng - Raoul Vignal - Part Chimp - Bertrand Burgalat - Kele - DMX - SDM - Moby - City Lab, vol. 1 - Para One - Squidji - Turner Cody - Rover - La Jungle - Mustafa - Gruff Rhys - Rostam - Bachelor - Erika de Casier

Mai 2021/ SCH - Black Midi - Arno & Sofiane Pamart - Heimat - The Who - N0v3l - Pardoner - Facs - Marinero - BirdPen - J. Cole - Coco Maria - MF Doom & Czarface - Georgio - Jayda-G - Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen - My Bloody Valentine - Mdou Moctar - Paul Weller - Damien Jurado - Paul Jacobs - John Andrews & The Yawns - Babe Rainbow - Hooverphonic - Manizha - Raphaële Germser - L'Or du Commun - STUFF. - Anthony Joseph - St. Vincent - Aloa Input - Veik - The Black Keys - Bertrand Belin - Sons of Kemet - Leon Vynehall - Acrobaties, Vol. 1 - Flying Lotus - Squid - Joanna - Telex - Deewee - Kasai Allstars - Amy Winehouse - Dye Crap - Teenage Fanclub - Dawn Richard - Paul Couter - Aurel - Billie Eilish - Quentin Dujardin

Avril 2021/ Don Kapot - The Coral - Maxwell Farrington & Le SuperHomard - Julia Stone - Juan Wauters - Marianne Faithfull - Damso - Andy Stott - Innov Gnawa - Jupiter & Okwess - Benjamin Epps - Robbing Millions - It It Anita - Dans Dans - Brockhampton - Exek - Dinosaur Jr. - London Grammar - Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - Caballero - JeanJass - Dry Cleaning - Nathan Roche - Paul McCartney - Diagonal - Special Friend - Daniel Lanois - Ballaké Sissoko - Kekra - Robert Cotter - Anaïs Tuerlinckx - Genesis Owusu - Odezenne - Peet - Françoiz Breut - Adrian Younge - Nick Waterhouse - Neil Young - Serpentwithfeet - Delgres - Matthew E. White - La Femme - Noé Preszow - Gazo - Ryley Walker - Valerie June - Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Roy Budd - William Doyle - Witch Camp - Piers Faccini - Youssoupha - El Michels Affair

Mars 2021/ Paradoxant - Gaëtan Streel - EMY - L'Impératrice - Eddy de Pretto - Nicolas Repac - Tune-Yards - Cool Ghouls - Chantal Acda - Writhing Squares - Lana Del Rey - Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders - Angel Bat Dawid - Antoine Wielemans - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - Chad VanGaalen - Pink Room - Wizz French Psychorama - Smerz - Jay-Jay Johanson - Ikoqwe - DJ Muggs the Black Goat - ElGrandeToto - Pauline Anna Strom - SCH - Feu! Chatterton - Mathieu Boogaerts - Booba - Lael Neale - Altin Gün - Painted Shrines - Linda Smith - A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Silk Sonic - Balthazar - Alice Cooper - Nick Cave - Arab Strap - Camera - Swear I Love You - Jane Weaver - Lion's Drums - La Ola Interior - Ghetts - Emmanuelle Parrenin/Detlef Weinrich - Made to Measure Vol. 1

Février 2021/ Celeste - Frànçois and the Atlas Mountains - Marquis - Azmari - Jensen McRae - Urban Village - Menahan Street Band - Grandaddy - Katy Kirby - Petit Prince - The Band - Lon Moshe - John Carpenter - Smith & Burrows - Tindersticks - The Weather Station - Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo - Mogwai - Two synths, a guitar and a drum machine - Madlib - 4 Mars - Hamza - Yu Su - Tiziano Popoli - Slowthai - An Pierlé Quartet - TV Priest - Django Django - The Pirouettes - Mush - Mason Lindahl - Pierres - Moli - Femi & Made Kuti - Iliona - The Notwist - Black Country, New Road - Aurel - Camélia Jordana - Nice Biscuit - Pom Poko - Buzzy Lee - Jazmine Sullivan - Alostmen - Bicep - Lala &ce

Janvier 2021/ Rats on Rafts - Goat Girl - Tawsen - Dan Lacksman - Arlo Parks - Nahawa Doumbia - Nancy - Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Celeste - Indaba Is - Sleaford Mods - Rhye - Daniel Hélin - Aaron Frazer - Kiwi jr. - J.E. Sunde - Herman Düne - Moor Mother & Billy Woods - Virtual Dreams - Playboi Carti - Shame - Leila - Mica Levi - Buck Meek - Daniel Knox - Nadja Zela - Jahari Massamba Unit - La Femme - Olvo - Viagra Boys - Lee Paradise - Belle & Sebastian - Des jeunes gens mödernes - M. Ward - Ana Roxanne - Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas - Rico Nasty - Azymuth - Don Dada Mixtape

Décembre 2020/ The Avalanches - Michel Cloup Duo et Pascal Bouaziz - Drive-by Truckers - Godcaster - Bad Bunny - Ann O'aro - Paul McCartney - Nicolas Michaux - Kid Cudi - Strawberry Seas - Milk TV - Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Chassol - Aucklane - The Kills - Chilly Gonzales - Dolly Parton - Amaarae - Other Lives - Great Men with No Fear - Arctic Monkeys - Hello Forever - Moor Mother - 13 Organisé - Alex Maas - The Reverbs (compilation Strum & Thrum) - The Spits - Cabane - River into Lake - The Gallands - Kali Uchis - Dinos - Matthew Halsall - Homeboy Sandman - Lee Fields & the Expressions - Melody Gardot

Novembre 2020/ Aya Nakamura - Quakers - Great Mountain Fire - Megan Thee Stallion - Cabaret Voltaire - TV Freaks - Mamalarky - It It Anita - Bachar Mar-Khalifé - Kahil El'Zabar - Green Montana - Dominique A - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - King Hannah - Nick Cave - Loma - Sébastien Tellier - Deen Burbigo - Ólafur Arnalds - Dizzee Rascal - Olvo - Chester Watson - Star Feminine Band - Badi - Peter Peter - This Is the Kit - Elvis Costello - The Loved Drones - Woodkid - Prince - Ray Lema - Adrianne Lenker - Cyril Cyril - Zazou Bikaye - Tunng - Ariana Grande - Gaëtan Streel, Sacha Toorop, Electric Château, Pierres et Leopard Skull - Open Mike Eagle - Oneohtrix Point Never - Zwangere Guy - WizKid - Ty Dolla $ign

Octobre 2020/ Eels - Echo Collective - Jeff Tweedy - Beabadoobee - John Frusciante - Bruce Springsteen - Thelonious Monk - Petit Prince - Gorillaz - Songhoy Blues - Limite - Fuzz - Travis - Clipping. - James Blake - Autechre - Headie One - Lola Bonfanti - Miossec - Kevin Morby - Sleeper & Snake - Future Islands - Matt Berninger - Theo Parrish - Zed Yun Pavarotti - Roisin Murphy - A Certain Ratio - Deradoorian - Working Men's Club - Bob Mould - Klub des Loosers - Beverly Glenn-Copeland - Yellowstraps - Public Enemy - Ammar 808 - Thurston Moore - Fleet Foxes - Sophie Hunger - Marie Davidson - Peter Peter - Landowner - Sault

Septembre 2020/ Nicolas Michaux - Idles - Sufjan Stevens - Billy Nomates - Sing Leaf - Doves - A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Damso - Alicia Keys - Conway the Machine - Disclosure - Duval Timothy - Badi - Lous and the Yakuza - Great Mountain Fire - Ichon - Lou Reed - Osees - Roméo Poirier - Declan McKenna - The Rolling Stones - Catastrophe - Nubya Garcia - Bill Callahan - Yelle - The Flaming Lips - Sevdaliza - Dua Lipa - Turtle Skull - Widowspeak - Afel Bocoum - Kelly Lee Owens - Jyoti - Kaaris - Liv.e - Marc Bolan - A.G. Cook - Tricky - Nas - Gregory Porter

Août 2020/ Bright Eyes - Burna Boy - Angel Olsen - Jonathan Bree - Bebel Gilberto - Aminé - Jason Molina - Gordon Koang - Zara McFarlane - Meridian Brothers - Silverbacks - Oscar Jerome - Idris Ackamoor - Alison Mosshart - Vintage Crop - Sohnarr - Thierry Maillard Big Band - Lianne La Havas - Abraham - Sault - Protomartyr - Other Lives - Taylor Swift - Luke Jenner

Juillet 2020/ Fontaines D.C. - Bab L' Bluz - Oneness of Juju - Pretenders - Paint - Gambi - Jarvis Cocker - Crack Cloud - Julianna Barwick - Bananagun - Lianne La Havas - The Streets - Cheick Tidiane Seck - Soko - Hervé - HAIM - Paul Weller - Cool Jerks - Arca - Khruangbin - Duñe & Crayon - Neil Young - David Numwami, River Into Lake, Judith Kiddo, La Maja, Bombataz et Swing - Jessie Ware - Muzz - Teyana Taylor - Becca Mancari

Juin 2020/ Deerhoof - Aksak Maboul - Pottery - Bessie Jones - Oumou Sangaré - Drab City - Thomas Azier - Bob Dylan - Individual Friends, Judith Kiddo, Milk TV, CelenaSophia, Guilt, Nicolas Michaux, Glauque et Meander - Kate Tempest - Lianne La Havas - Fontaines D.C. - Charlotte Adigéry - Speakers Corner Quartet - The Cool Greenhouse

NB: Une fois sortis de la playlist , les morceaux "éjectés" restent toutefois disponibles dans cette playlist "archive" sur Spotify.

