Les 20 premiers de la liste sont classés, la suite est présentée par ordre alphabétique.
Une playlist à écouter dans le lecteur multiplateformes ci-dessous, ou directement sur Spotify, Deezer, YouTube ou Apple Music.
La liste:
- Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
- PNL - Au DD
- Sharon Van Etten Seventeen
- Philippe Katerine - Aimez-moi
- Lizzo - Juice
- Hubert Lenoir - Fille de personne II
- Shay - Notif
- Squid - The Cleaner
- Charli XCX - Gone (ft. Christine and the Queens)
- Ninho - Goutte d'eau
- River Into Lake - Devil's Hand
- Sampa the Great - Final Form
- Corridor - Domino
- Julia Jacklin - Pressure to Party
- Angèle - Balance ton quoi
- Bertrand Belin - Choses nouvelles
- Tropical Fuck Storm - Braindrops
- Fat White Family - Tastes Good with the Money
- FKA Twigs - Cellphane
- Warmduscher - Disco Peanuts
La suite, par ordre alphabétique:
- 13 Block - Amis d'avant
- Aldous Harding - Fixture Picture
- Angel Olsen - Lark
- Arno - Oostende Bonsoir
- Aya Nakamura - Pookie
- Baby Rose - Sold Out
- Bedouine - Sunshine Sometimes
- Big Thief - Two Hands
- Black Midi - 953
- Bon Iver - Hey, Ma
- Booba - Glaive
- Burna Boy - Dangote
- Caballero & JeanJass - L'Amérique
- Cassius - Calliope
- Les Sports imaginaires
- Charlotte Adigéry - High Lights
- Clairo - Bags
- Clara Luciani - Nue
- DaBaby - Suge
- Dario Mars - Spacer
- Dave - Hangman
- Denzel Curry - Speedboat
- Desert Sessions - Crucifire
- De Staat - Kitty Kitty
- Di-Meh - Jeunesse
- Dinos - XNXX
- Elbow - Empires
- Florist - M
- Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land
- Gambi - Hé oh
- Girl Band - Going Norway
- Glauque - Plane
- Hamza - Validé
- Heuss l'enfoiré - Khapta (ft. Sofiane)
- Isha - Durag
- James Blake - Mile High (ft. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)
- Jamila Woods - Basquiat (ft. Saba)
- Jan Verstraeten - Can It Be
- Jay Som - Peace Out
- J. Balvin - Mojaita (ft. Bad Bunny)
- Kalash - JTC (ft. Damso)
- Kery James - A qui la faute (ft. Orelsan)
- Kim Gordon - Sketch Artist
- King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizzard - Cyboogie
- Kobo - Nostalgie
- Kokoko! - Azo Toke
- Le 77 - Lunetz
- L'Epée - Dreams
- Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
- Lil Tecca - Ransom
- Little Simz - 101 FM
- Look Mum No Computer - Groundhog Day
- Lous and the Yakuza - Dilemme
- Loyle Carner - Carluccio
- Lucas Santtana - Brasil Patriota
- Mariah the Scientist - Note to Self
- Marika Hackman - Hand solo
- Mike Krol - What's the Rhythm
- Nemir - Sur ma vie (ft. Alpha Wann)
- Niska - Médicament (ft. Booba)
- Oboy - Je m'en tape (ft. Aya Nakamura)
- Odezenne - Bleu fuschia
- Peritelle - Terre
- Raphael Saadiq - Something Keeps Calling (ft. Rob Bacon)
- Rapsody - Ibtihaj (ft. D'Angelo & GZA)
- Roisin Murphy - Incapable
- Roméo Elvis - Chocolat
- Rosalia - Con Altura (ft. J Balvin)
- Scylla - BX Vice
- Shungu - Groove It Baby
- Skepta - No Sleep
- Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
- Tyler, the Creator - Earfquake
- Vald - Haloween
- Vampire Weekend - This Life
- Vincent Delerm - Je ne sais pas si c'est tout le monde
- Vladimir Cauchemar - Elévation
- Wallis Bird - Salve!
- Xenia Rubinos - Diosa