Les 20 premiers de la liste sont classés, la suite est présentée par ordre alphabétique.

Une playlist à écouter dans le lecteur multiplateformes ci-dessous, ou directement sur Spotify, Deezer, YouTube ou Apple Music.

La liste:

  1. Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
  2. PNL - Au DD
  3. Sharon Van Etten Seventeen
  4. Philippe Katerine - Aimez-moi
  5. Lizzo - Juice
  6. Hubert Lenoir - Fille de personne II
  7. Shay - Notif
  8. Squid - The Cleaner
  9. Charli XCX - Gone (ft. Christine and the Queens)
  10. Ninho - Goutte d'eau
  11. River Into Lake - Devil's Hand
  12. Sampa the Great - Final Form
  13. Corridor - Domino
  14. Julia Jacklin - Pressure to Party
  15. Angèle - Balance ton quoi
  16. Bertrand Belin - Choses nouvelles
  17. Tropical Fuck Storm - Braindrops
  18. Fat White Family - Tastes Good with the Money
  19. FKA Twigs - Cellphane
  20. Warmduscher - Disco Peanuts

La suite, par ordre alphabétique:

  • 13 Block - Amis d'avant
  • Aldous Harding - Fixture Picture
  • Angel Olsen - Lark
  • Arno - Oostende Bonsoir
  • Aya Nakamura - Pookie
  • Baby Rose - Sold Out
  • Bedouine - Sunshine Sometimes
  • Big Thief - Two Hands
  • Black Midi - 953
  • Bon Iver - Hey, Ma
  • Booba - Glaive
  • Burna Boy - Dangote
  • Caballero & JeanJass - L'Amérique
  • Cassius - Calliope
  • Les Sports imaginaires
  • Charlotte Adigéry - High Lights
  • Clairo - Bags
  • Clara Luciani - Nue
  • DaBaby - Suge
  • Dario Mars - Spacer
  • Dave - Hangman
  • Denzel Curry - Speedboat
  • Desert Sessions - Crucifire
  • De Staat - Kitty Kitty
  • Di-Meh - Jeunesse
  • Dinos - XNXX
  • Elbow - Empires
  • Florist - M
  • Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land
  • Gambi - Hé oh
  • Girl Band - Going Norway
  • Glauque - Plane
  • Hamza - Validé
  • Heuss l'enfoiré - Khapta (ft. Sofiane)
  • Isha - Durag
  • James Blake - Mile High (ft. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)
  • Jamila Woods - Basquiat (ft. Saba)
  • Jan Verstraeten - Can It Be
  • Jay Som - Peace Out
  • J. Balvin - Mojaita (ft. Bad Bunny)
  • Kalash - JTC (ft. Damso)
  • Kery James - A qui la faute (ft. Orelsan)
  • Kim Gordon - Sketch Artist
  • King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizzard - Cyboogie
  • Kobo - Nostalgie
  • Kokoko! - Azo Toke
  • Le 77 - Lunetz
  • L'Epée - Dreams
  • Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
  • Lil Tecca - Ransom
  • Little Simz - 101 FM
  • Look Mum No Computer - Groundhog Day
  • Lous and the Yakuza - Dilemme
  • Loyle Carner - Carluccio
  • Lucas Santtana - Brasil Patriota
  • Mariah the Scientist - Note to Self
  • Marika Hackman - Hand solo
  • Mike Krol - What's the Rhythm
  • Nemir - Sur ma vie (ft. Alpha Wann)
  • Niska - Médicament (ft. Booba)
  • Oboy - Je m'en tape (ft. Aya Nakamura)
  • Odezenne - Bleu fuschia
  • Peritelle - Terre
  • Raphael Saadiq - Something Keeps Calling (ft. Rob Bacon)
  • Rapsody - Ibtihaj (ft. D'Angelo & GZA)
  • Roisin Murphy - Incapable
  • Roméo Elvis - Chocolat
  • Rosalia - Con Altura (ft. J Balvin)
  • Scylla - BX Vice
  • Shungu - Groove It Baby
  • Skepta - No Sleep
  • Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
  • Stormzy - Vossi Bop
  • Tyler, the Creator - Earfquake
  • Vald - Haloween
  • Vampire Weekend - This Life
  • Vincent Delerm - Je ne sais pas si c'est tout le monde
  • Vladimir Cauchemar - Elévation
  • Wallis Bird - Salve!
  • Xenia Rubinos - Diosa