LAURENT HOEBRECHTS

  1. Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point: "Promises"
  2. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
  3. Dave: "We're All Alone In This Together"
  4. Xenia Rubinos: "Una Rosa"
  5. Genesis Owusu: "Smiling With No Teeth"
  6. Mustafa: "When Smoke Rises"
  7. SCH: "JVLIVS II"
  8. Nala Sinephro: "Space 1.8"
  9. Adele: "30"
  10. L'Rain: "Fatigue"

JULIEN BROQUET

  1. Squid: "Bright Green Field"
  2. Anika: "Change"
  3. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
  4. The Notwist: "Vertigo Days"
  5. The Limiñanas/Garnier: "De PelÍcula"
  6. Nov3l: "Non Fiction"
  7. Idles: "Crawler"
  8. Irreversible Entanglements: "Open The Gates"
  9. Meskerem Mees: "Julius"
  10. Damien Jurado: "The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania"

PHILIPPE CORNET

  1. Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts: "Muted Songs For Piano"
  2. Individual Friends: "Individual Friends"
  3. Valerie June: "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for dreamers"
  4. Paul Weller: "Fat Pop (Volume 1)"
  5. Ballaké Sissoko: "Djourou"
  6. An Pierlé Quartet: "Wiga Wiga"
  7. Daniel Hélin - Gil Mortio - Louis Evrard: "Pingouin"
  8. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: "The Future"
  9. Kris Dane: "Levitate"
  10. Catherine Graindorge: "Eldorado"

KEVIN DOCHAIN

  1. Françoiz Breut: "Flux Flou de la Foule"
  2. Faye Webster: "I Know I'm Funny Haha"
  3. Arlo Parks: "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
  4. Pierres: "Disque de platine (titre temporaire)"
  5. Halsey: "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"
  6. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
  7. Julien Baker: "Little Oblivions"
  8. Lucy Dacus: "Home Video"
  9. Antoine Wielemans: "Vattetot"
  10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: "Butterfly 3000"