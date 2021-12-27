Best of 2021: les 40 meilleurs albums de l'année (+ playlists)
Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point, Squid, Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts, Françoiz Breut... Voici nos tops 10 au rayon musique, concoctés par Laurent Hoebrechts, Julien Broquet, Philippe Cornet et Kevin Dochain.
© Nadia Diz Grana
LAURENT HOEBRECHTS Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point: "Promises" Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" Dave: "We're All Alone In This Together" Xenia Rubinos: "Una Rosa" Genesis Owusu: "Smiling With No Teeth" Mustafa: "When Smoke Rises" SCH: "JVLIVS II" Nala Sinephro: "Space 1.8" Adele: "30" L'Rain: "Fatigue" JULIEN BROQUET Squid: "Bright Green Field" Anika: "Change" Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" The Notwist: "Vertigo Days" The Limiñanas/Garnier: "De PelÍcula" Nov3l: "Non Fiction" Idles: "Crawler" Irreversible Entanglements: "Open The Gates" Meskerem Mees: "Julius" Damien Jurado: "The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania" PHILIPPE CORNET Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts: "Muted Songs For Piano" Individual Friends: "Individual Friends" Valerie June: "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for dreamers" Paul Weller: "Fat Pop (Volume 1)" Ballaké Sissoko: "Djourou" An Pierlé Quartet: "Wiga Wiga" Daniel Hélin - Gil Mortio - Louis Evrard: "Pingouin" Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: "The Future" Kris Dane: "Levitate" Catherine Graindorge: "Eldorado" KEVIN DOCHAIN Françoiz Breut: "Flux Flou de la Foule" Faye Webster: "I Know I'm Funny Haha" Arlo Parks: "Collapsed in Sunbeams" Pierres: "Disque de platine (titre temporaire)" Halsey: "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" Julien Baker: "Little Oblivions" Lucy Dacus: "Home Video" Antoine Wielemans: "Vattetot" King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: "Butterfly 3000"