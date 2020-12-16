Les liens mènent vers nos critiques ou interviews.

MICHI-HIRO TAMAÏ

  1. The Last of Us Part 2 sur PlayStation 4
  2. Life Is Strange 2 (5 épisodes) sur PC, Playstation 4 et Xbox One
  3. Final Fantasy VII Remake sur PlayStation 4
  4. Wattam sur PC et PlayStation 4
  5. Spiritfarer sur Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch et Xbox One
  6. Wasteland 3 sur Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, Windows et Xbox One
  7. Paper Beast sur PlayStation 4 (PlayStation VR obligatoire)
  8. Doom Eternal sur PC, PlayStation 4 et Xbox One
  9. Streets of Rage 4 sur Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 et Xbox One
  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sur Nintendo Switch