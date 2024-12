Uncategorized L’acteur français Niels Arestrup est mort dimanche à l’âge de 75 ans

(FILES) French actor Niels Arestrup performs during the 44th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 22, 2019. French-Danish actor Niels Arestrup passed away at his house in Ville-d'Avray on December 1, 2024 aged 75 year-old announced his press officer and his wife to AFP. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)