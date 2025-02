Séries L’actrice Michelle Trachtenberg («Gossip Girl», «Buffy contre les vampires») est morte à 39 ans

(FILES) Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West hollywood, california. Trachtenberg, the actor known for roles in series including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died, US media outlets reported on February 26, 2025. She was 39 years old. Police said officers responded to an emergency call just after 8:00 am local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, The New York Times said, where they found her in her Manhattan apartment unconscious and unresponsive. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)