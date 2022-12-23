S'ABONNER
Musique : les top 10 de la rédaction de Focus Vif

Laurent Hoebrechts Journaliste musique
Julien Broquet Journaliste musique et télé
Philippe Cornet Journaliste musique
LAURENT HOEBRECHTS

1. Kendrick Lamar

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

2. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

“Topical Dancer”

3. Rosalía

“Motomami”

4. Odezenne

“1200 mètres en tout”

5. Alabaster dePlume

“Gold”

6. Beyoncé

“Renaissance”

7. The Smile

“A Light for Attracting Attention”

8. Yaya Bey

“Remember Your North Star”

9. Tim Bernardes

“Mil Coisas Invisíveis”

10. Fishbach

“Avec les yeux”

JULIEN BROQUET

1. Gilla Band

“Most Normal”

2. Spiritualized

“Everything Was Beautiful”

3. The Cool Greenhouse

“Sod’s Toastie”

4. Dana Gavanski

“When It Comes”

5. Alabaster dePlume

“Gold”

6. The Smile

“A Light for Attracting Attention”

7. Yard Act

“The Overload”

8. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

“Reset”

9. Widowspeak

“The Jacket”

10. Kevin Morby

“This Is a Photograph”

PHILIPPE CORNET

1. Kae Tempest

“The Line Is a Curve”

2. Tamino

“Sahar”

3. Marcus King

“Young Blood”

4. Arno

“Opex”

5. David Bowie

“Divine Symmetry”

6. Warhaus

“Ha Ha Heartbreak”

7. Juicy

“Mobile”

8. Guillaume Vierset & Harvest Group

“Lightmares”

9. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm

“Carry Me Home”

10. Margaux Vranken

“Songbook”

