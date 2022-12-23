Musique : les top 10 de la rédaction de Focus Vif

LAURENT HOEBRECHTS
“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
2. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
“Topical Dancer”
3. Rosalía
“Motomami”
4. Odezenne
“1200 mètres en tout”
“Gold”
6. Beyoncé
“Renaissance”
7. The Smile
“A Light for Attracting Attention”
8. Yaya Bey
“Remember Your North Star”
“Mil Coisas Invisíveis”
10. Fishbach
“Avec les yeux”
JULIEN BROQUET
1. Gilla Band
“Most Normal”
“Everything Was Beautiful”
“Sod’s Toastie”
“When It Comes”
“Gold”
6. The Smile
“A Light for Attracting Attention”
7. Yard Act
“The Overload”
“Reset”
9. Widowspeak
“The Jacket”
10. Kevin Morby
“This Is a Photograph”
PHILIPPE CORNET
1. Kae Tempest
“The Line Is a Curve”
2. Tamino
“Sahar”
3. Marcus King
“Young Blood”
4. Arno
“Opex”
5. David Bowie
“Divine Symmetry”
6. Warhaus
“Ha Ha Heartbreak”
7. Juicy
“Mobile”
8. Guillaume Vierset & Harvest Group
“Lightmares”
“Carry Me Home”
10. Margaux Vranken
“Songbook”