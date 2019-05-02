"They can not scare us or stop the music. (...) If the gunmen come, or If I die too young, I'm full of love."
...
Kevin Morby: "Je voulais me montrer vulnérable"
Kevin Morby questionne la spiritualité et sort avec le remarquable Oh My God l'album religieux d'un agnostique... Rencontre.
"They can not scare us or stop the music. (...) If the gunmen come, or If I die too young, I'm full of love."
Vous souhaitez continuer à nous lire?
Lisez 3 articles gratuits par moisJe m'enregistre Je suis déjà enregistré
Les abonnés du Vif/L'Express bénéficient d'un accès illimité à tous les articles sur LeVif.beJe prends un abonnement Je suis déjà abonné