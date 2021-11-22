Fifty Lab: les photos de Gabriels, Schnellertollermeier, David Numwami...

Le festival bruxellois de showcases a battu son plein la semaine dernière, avec 50 groupes européens de tous horizons à découvrir dans cinq salles du centre de la capitale. Voici les photos d'une sélection de groupes, par Etienne Tordoir: Meyy, Gabriels, David Numwami, Sophia Kennedy, Jaguar Jaguar, Promis3 et Schnellertollermeier.

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Meyy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

Gabriels au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 17 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

David Numwami au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Promis3 au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

ABClub, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021

Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab © Etienne Tordoir

AB Club, 19 novembre 2021