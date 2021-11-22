Fifty Lab: les photos de Gabriels, Schnellertollermeier, David Numwami...
Le festival bruxellois de showcases a battu son plein la semaine dernière, avec 50 groupes européens de tous horizons à découvrir dans cinq salles du centre de la capitale. Voici les photos d'une sélection de groupes, par Etienne Tordoir: Meyy, Gabriels, David Numwami, Sophia Kennedy, Jaguar Jaguar, Promis3 et Schnellertollermeier.
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Meyy au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
Gabriels au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 17 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
David Numwami au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Sophia Kennedy au Fifty Lab
L'Archiduc, 18 novembre 2021
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Jaguar Jaguar au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Promis3 au Fifty Lab
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021
Schnellertollermeier au Fifty Lab
AB Club, 19 novembre 2021