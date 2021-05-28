Echo and the Bunnymen: 40 ans de "Heaven Up Here"

Étienne Tordoir Photographe

Alors que Heaven Up Here, le second album d'Echo & the Bunnymen et premier à se hisser dans le Top 10 anglais, fête ses 40 ans ce 30 mai, Etienne Tordoir a ressorti de ses archives ces photos de leur passage chez nous en 1981.

Generation 80 (RTBF) en mai 81