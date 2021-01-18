Brussels Jazz Festival, en streaming: les photos d'Étienne Tordoir

Au printemps dernier, Flagey était l'un des premiers à se lancer dans le livestreaming payant, avec le Bel Jazz Fest, rassemblant une dizaine d'organisateurs. Le paquebot ixellois prolongeait ce week-end avec une édition virtuelle du Brussels Jazz, rendez-vous qui démarre généralement l'année. Au programme, ce 16 janvier, quatre concerts (The Gallands, Naima Joris, etc.) et un DJ set, avec un ticket à 10 euros.

À noter que le River Jazz voisin, organisé à la même période par le théâtre Marni, a lui été déplacé en avril, mais diffusera quand même un live d'Urbex, le projet d'Antoine Pierre, ce 19 janvier (visible aussi sur la page Facebook de Focus).







Naima Joris © Etienne Tordoir Brussels Jazz Festival 2021 - streaming edition







Alex Koo presents: Identified Flying Object feat. Ralph Alessi © Etienne Tordoir Brussels Jazz Festival 2021 - streaming edition







Philip Catherine - Lionel Loueke - Angelo Moustapha © Etienne Tordoir Brussels Jazz Festival 2021 - streaming edition







The Gallands © Etienne Tordoir Brussels Jazz Festival 2021 - streaming edition







