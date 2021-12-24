Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point, Squid, Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts, Françoiz Breut... Voici nos tops 10 au rayon musique, concoctés par Laurent Hoebrechts, Julien Broquet, Philippe Cornet et Kevin Dochain.

LAURENT HOEBRECHTS

1. Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point: "Promises"

2. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

3. Dave: "We're All Alone In This Together"

4. Xenia Rubinos: "Una Rosa"

5. Genesis Owusu: "Smiling With No Teeth"

6. Mustafa: "When Smoke Rises"

7. SCH: "JVLIVS II"

8. Nala Sinephro: "Space 1.8"

9. Adele: "30"

10. L'Rain: "Fatigue"

JULIEN BROQUET

1. Squid: "Bright Green Field"

2. Anika: "Change"

3. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

4. The Notwist: "Vertigo Days"

5. The Limiñanas/Garnier: "De PelÍcula"

6. Nov3l: "Non Fiction"

7. Idles: "Crawler"

8. Irreversible Entanglements: "Open The Gates"

9. Meskerem Mees: "Julius"

10. Damien Jurado: "The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania"

PHILIPPE CORNET

1. Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts: "Muted Songs For Piano"

2. Individual Friends: "Individual Friends"

3. Valerie June: "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for dreamers"

4. Paul Weller: "Fat Pop (Volume 1)"

5. Ballaké Sissoko: "Djourou"

6. An Pierlé Quartet: "Wiga Wiga"

7. Daniel Hélin - Gil Mortio - Louis Evrard: "Pingouin"

8. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: "The Future"

9. Kris Dane: "Levitate"

10. Catherine Graindorge: "Eldorado"

KEVIN DOCHAIN

1. Françoiz Breut: "Flux Flou de la Foule"

2. Faye Webster: "I Know I'm Funny Haha"

3. Arlo Parks: "Collapsed in Sunbeams"

4. Pierres: "Disque de platine (titre temporaire)"

5. Halsey: "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"

6. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

7. Julien Baker: "Little Oblivions"

8. Lucy Dacus: "Home Video"

9. Antoine Wielemans: "Vattetot"

10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: "Butterfly 3000"

