Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point, Squid, Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts, Françoiz Breut... Voici nos tops 10 au rayon musique, concoctés par Laurent Hoebrechts, Julien Broquet, Philippe Cornet et Kevin Dochain.
LAURENT HOEBRECHTS
1. Pharoah Sanders x Floating Point: "Promises"
2. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
3. Dave: "We're All Alone In This Together"
4. Xenia Rubinos: "Una Rosa"
5. Genesis Owusu: "Smiling With No Teeth"
6. Mustafa: "When Smoke Rises"
7. SCH: "JVLIVS II"
8. Nala Sinephro: "Space 1.8"
9. Adele: "30"
10. L'Rain: "Fatigue"
JULIEN BROQUET
1. Squid: "Bright Green Field"
2. Anika: "Change"
3. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
4. The Notwist: "Vertigo Days"
5. The Limiñanas/Garnier: "De PelÍcula"
6. Nov3l: "Non Fiction"
7. Idles: "Crawler"
8. Irreversible Entanglements: "Open The Gates"
9. Meskerem Mees: "Julius"
10. Damien Jurado: "The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania"
PHILIPPE CORNET
1. Nicolas Rombouts & Matt Watts: "Muted Songs For Piano"
2. Individual Friends: "Individual Friends"
3. Valerie June: "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for dreamers"
4. Paul Weller: "Fat Pop (Volume 1)"
5. Ballaké Sissoko: "Djourou"
6. An Pierlé Quartet: "Wiga Wiga"
7. Daniel Hélin - Gil Mortio - Louis Evrard: "Pingouin"
8. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: "The Future"
9. Kris Dane: "Levitate"
10. Catherine Graindorge: "Eldorado"
KEVIN DOCHAIN
1. Françoiz Breut: "Flux Flou de la Foule"
2. Faye Webster: "I Know I'm Funny Haha"
3. Arlo Parks: "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
4. Pierres: "Disque de platine (titre temporaire)"
5. Halsey: "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"
6. Little Simz: "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
7. Julien Baker: "Little Oblivions"
8. Lucy Dacus: "Home Video"
9. Antoine Wielemans: "Vattetot"
10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: "Butterfly 3000"
