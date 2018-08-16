Toutes les photos du Pukkelpop 2018, par Wouter Van Vaerenbergh

Plus de 200 photos, d'Arcade Fire à N*E*R*D, de Shellac à Justice, de King Gizzard à Angèle, de Ho99o9 à Roisin Murphy, de Dua Lipa à Oscar and the Wolf...

Accéder directement aux photos du:

> 1er jour (Angèle, Zwangere Guy, Warhaus, De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig, Dirk)

> 2e jour (Arcade Fire, Brockhampton, Dirty Projectors, Dua Lipa, Gepetto and the Whales, Jacin Trill, Pheobe Bridgers, Shellac, Trixie Whitley, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The War on Drugs)

> 3e jour (Beraadgeslagen, Caballero & JeanJass, Ho99o9, Sons of Kemet, Madensuyu, Metz, Moaning, Nakhane, N*E*R*D, Oscar and the Wolf, Steak Number Eight, Sudan Archives)

> 4e jour (Bazart, Justice, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, King Tuff, Mauro & De Kempenzonen, Roisin Murphy, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Ron Gallo, Ronnie Flex, Tamino)

