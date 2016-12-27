Tops 2016: les albums favoris de nos journalistes

27/12/16 à 09:16 - Mise à jour à 10:13

Source: Focus Vif

David Bowie, Higher Authorities, Car Seat Headrest... Les 37 albums qui ont fait l'année 2016 de Laurent Hoebrechts, Julien Broquet, Philippe Cornet et Kevin Dochain, dont voici les tops respectifs.

David Bowie © Jimmy King

Laurent Hoebrechts

  1. David Bowie - Blackstar
  2. Kanye West - The Life Of Pablo
  3. Beyoncé - Lemonade
  4. A Tribe Called Quest - We Got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
  5. Frank Ocean - Blonde
  6. Bon Iver - 22, A Million
  7. Christophe - Les Vestiges du chaos
  8. Anderson .Paak - Malibu
  9. Elza Soares - A Mulher do Fim do Mundo
  10. Xenia Rubinos - Black Terry Cat

Julien Broquet

  1. Higher Authorities - Neptune
  2. Chester Watson - Past Cloaks
  3. Nap Eyes - Thought Rock Fish Scale
  4. Octagrape - Aura Obelisk
  5. Fat White Family - Songs for Our Mothers
  6. clipping. - Splendor & Misery
  7. Elza Soares - The Woman at the End of the World
  8. Kevin Morby - Singing Saw
  9. The Avalanches - Wildflower
  10. Scott and Charlene's Wedding - Mid Thirties Single Scene

Philippe Cornet

  1. David Bowie - Blackstar
  2. Leonard Cohen - You Want it Darker
  3. Keaton Henson - Kindly Now
  4. Gregory Alan Isakov - With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra
  5. Colin Stetson - Presents: Sorrow, A Reimagining of Gorecki's 3rd Symphony
  6. The Divine Comedy - Foreverland
  7. Sharko - You Don't Have to Worry
  8. UTZ - Todo mundo é feio
  9. Donnie Fritts - Oh My Goodness
  10. TaxiWars - Fever

Kevin Dochain

  1. Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Denial
  2. PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
  3. David Bowie - Blackstar
  4. Facteur Cheval - Adieu l'organique
  5. Gøggs - Gøggs
  6. Angel Olsen - My Woman
  7. Metronomy - Summer 08
  8. Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
  9. Psychic Ills - Inner Journey Out
  10. Jesu/Sun Kil Moon - Jesu/Sun Kil Moon

