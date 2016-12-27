Tops 2016: les albums favoris de nos journalistes

Laurent Hoebrechts
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- Kanye West - The Life Of Pablo
- Beyoncé - Lemonade
- A Tribe Called Quest - We Got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
- Frank Ocean - Blonde
- Bon Iver - 22, A Million
- Christophe - Les Vestiges du chaos
- Anderson .Paak - Malibu
- Elza Soares - A Mulher do Fim do Mundo
- Xenia Rubinos - Black Terry Cat
Julien Broquet
- Higher Authorities - Neptune
- Chester Watson - Past Cloaks
- Nap Eyes - Thought Rock Fish Scale
- Octagrape - Aura Obelisk
- Fat White Family - Songs for Our Mothers
- clipping. - Splendor & Misery
- Elza Soares - The Woman at the End of the World
- Kevin Morby - Singing Saw
- The Avalanches - Wildflower
- Scott and Charlene's Wedding - Mid Thirties Single Scene
Philippe Cornet
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- Leonard Cohen - You Want it Darker
- Keaton Henson - Kindly Now
- Gregory Alan Isakov - With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra
- Colin Stetson - Presents: Sorrow, A Reimagining of Gorecki's 3rd Symphony
- The Divine Comedy - Foreverland
- Sharko - You Don't Have to Worry
- UTZ - Todo mundo é feio
- Donnie Fritts - Oh My Goodness
- TaxiWars - Fever
Kevin Dochain
- Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Denial
- PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- Facteur Cheval - Adieu l'organique
- Gøggs - Gøggs
- Angel Olsen - My Woman
- Metronomy - Summer 08
- Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
- Psychic Ills - Inner Journey Out
- Jesu/Sun Kil Moon - Jesu/Sun Kil Moon