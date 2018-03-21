Le Pukkelpop dévoile une grosse partie de son affiche

"Nous avons des petits yeux ce matin dans les locaux de Pukkelpop, explique l'organisation. Suite à un malentendu, une partie du line-up a été publiée trop tôt et a atterri. L'ironie du sort, notre propre affiche samplée." Voici donc les 98 noms dévoilés ce matin dans l'urgence, après un tweet un peu précipité de la part du groupe de Pharrell Williams...

Jeudi 16 août: Arcade Fire, The War on Drugs, Dua Lipa, Bonobo, Charlotte De Witte, Martin Solveig, Aurora, Brockhampton, Death From Above, Denis Sulta, Dirty Projectors, DJ Guv, Flogging Molly, Friction, Grizzly Bear, Horse Meat Disco, James Holden, Joyhauser, Kelly Lee Owens, Kiasmos, Lazuv, Leafs, Marcel Dettmann, Nick Murphy, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rejjie Snow, Sam Paganini, Shellac, Trixie Whitley, Yonaka

Vendredi 17 août: Oscar and the Wolf, Travis Scott, N*E*R*D, Goose, Sub Focus, A-Trak, Amber Run, Amenra, Benjamin Clementine, Børns, Call Super, David August, Deaf Havana, Dimension, Hazard B2B Hype feat. MC IC3, Jax Jones, JD McPherson, John Maus, Kodaline, Nothing But Thieves, Or:La, Rhye, Riton & Kah Lo, Slushii, Sofi Tukker, Sons of Kemet, The Sore Losers, Syml, Todiefor, Tourist LeMC, Yellow Days, You Me at Six, Yungblud

Samedi 18 août: Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Bazart, Justice, Kölsch, Nina Kraviz, A.M.C. & Turno, The Black Angels, The Blaze, Chase Atlantic, Cigarettes After Sex, Confidence Man, GoGo Penguin, Hockey Dad, J. Bernardt, Jordan Rakei, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Louis the Child, Maribou State, Marlon Williams, Møme, Protomartyr, Roisin Murphy, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Ron Gallo, Ronnie Flex, Sleaford Mods, $uicideboy$, Vitalic ODC, Welshly Arms, The Wombats

Ces 98 noms ne constituent pas encore l'affiche complète, d'autres noms seront annoncés dans les semaines qui viennent. "Reste à savoir qui s'en chargera", ironise le Pukkelpop par voie de communiqué.