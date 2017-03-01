Give Me Five: Quelle Chris, Schoolboy Q, James Brown...

+/ Quelle Chris: The Dreamer in the Den of Wolves (Mello Music) / hip hop
Cet album a une saveur tout à fait particulière.
+/ Schoolboy Q feat. The Dogg Pound: Big Body (TDE/Universal) / hip hop
L.A. refait du rap à danser, mais pas que... Ode aux callipyges.
+/ Olivier St Louis: Stupid Is (Jakarta Records) / soul
L'Haïtien revient avec un nouvel EP. Soul et moderne.
+/ Cotonete: Inside Outside original mix (Heavenly Sweetness) / jazz-funk
Du jazz-funk, made in France, tout en douceur.
+/ James Brown: Funky Drummer (Polydor) / funk
Repose en paix, Clyde Stubblefield.