Les cinq titres qui tournent en boucle sur les platines de DJ Kwak ces jours-ci.

Give Me Five: Quelle Chris, Schoolboy Q, James Brown...

Quelle Chris - Being You Is Great, I Wish I Could Be You More Often © DR

+/ Quelle Chris: The Dreamer in the Den of Wolves (Mello Music) / hip hop

Cet album a une saveur tout à fait particulière.

+/ Schoolboy Q feat. The Dogg Pound: Big Body (TDE/Universal) / hip hop

L.A. refait du rap à danser, mais pas que... Ode aux callipyges.

+/ Olivier St Louis: Stupid Is (Jakarta Records) / soul

L'Haïtien revient avec un nouvel EP. Soul et moderne.

+/ Cotonete: Inside Outside original mix (Heavenly Sweetness) / jazz-funk

Du jazz-funk, made in France, tout en douceur.

+/ James Brown: Funky Drummer (Polydor) / funk

Repose en paix, Clyde Stubblefield.

