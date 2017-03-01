Give Me Five: Quelle Chris, Schoolboy Q, James Brown...

+/ Quelle Chris: The Dreamer in the Den of Wolves (Mello Music) / hip hop

Cet album a une saveur tout à fait particulière.

<a href="http://quellechris360.bandcamp.com/album/being-you-is-great-i-wish-i-could-be-you-more-often">Being You Is Great, I Wish I Could Be You More Often by Quelle Chris</a>

+/ Schoolboy Q feat. The Dogg Pound: Big Body (TDE/Universal) / hip hop

L.A. refait du rap à danser, mais pas que... Ode aux callipyges.

+/ Olivier St Louis: Stupid Is (Jakarta Records) / soul

L'Haïtien revient avec un nouvel EP. Soul et moderne.

<a href="http://jakartarecords-label.bandcamp.com/album/ever-since-the-fall-ep">Ever since the fall EP by Olivier St. Louis</a>

+/ Cotonete: Inside Outside original mix (Heavenly Sweetness) / jazz-funk

Du jazz-funk, made in France, tout en douceur.

+/ James Brown: Funky Drummer (Polydor) / funk

Repose en paix, Clyde Stubblefield.