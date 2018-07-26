Cinq heures de good vibes dans ce mix concocté sous le soleil par DJ Kwak

Avec, dans la playlist:

PART 1

- Kamasi Washington : street fighting mas

- Ahmad Jamal : This is the life

- Quantic & Alice Russell feat. the Combo Barbaro : I'll keep my light in my window

- The Supreme Jubilees : it' ll all be over

- Minnie Ripperton : reasons

- Eddie Palmieri : condiciones que existen

- Harlem River Drive : idle hands

- James Brown : down and out in New York City

- Florian Pelissier Quintet : south beach

- Jessica Lauren : kofi nomad

- Placebo : balek

- Nuyorican Soul : I'm the black gold of the sun

- Innerzone Orchestra : people make the world go round

- The Midnight Hour Feat. Cee Lo Green : questions

- Gregory Porter : musical genocide

- Linda Williams : elevate our minds

- Sergio Mendes : mas que nada

- Earth Wind & Fire : fantasy (Shelter mix)

- Lonnie Liston Smith : a chance for peace (Tasun edit)

- War : night people

- Joyce Williams : the first thing I do in the morning

- Tamil Rogeon feat. Heidi Vogel : da manha

- Anthony Hamilton : Oh Lord (Apple Scruffs edit)

- Alicia Keys : the gospel

- Anderson Paak : hearts don't stand a chance

- Patrice Rushen : the hump

- George Duke : Duckey stick

- Funkadelic : cosmic slop (Moodymann mix)

- Billy Brown : early eighties

- Bill Withers : you got the stuff

- Gilberto Gil : toda menhina baia Tahira edit

- Gilberto Gil : maracatu atomico

- The Pointer Sisters : I need a man

- First Choice : love and happiness

- Aretha Franklin : rocksteady (Danny K edit)

- Reel to Real : love me like this (Floating Points edit)

- Artist unknwon : God's spirit (TT edit)

- Unit One : let's all sing together

- Locksmith : far beyond

- Cameo : cameosis

- Heem the Music Monsters : going down (incognito)

- The Main Ingredient : evening of love

- Locksmith : unlock the funk

- Tim Maia : terapeutica do grito

- Ebonee Webb : something about you

- Prince : erotic city

- Prescription Pricing Authority : green machine

PART 2

- Nicola Conte & The Spiritual Galaxy : cosmic peace

- Pal Joey : dance

- Art of Tones : where the one is

- Kirk Franklin : looking for you

- Marcel Vogel & Karizma : i got Jesus

- Prequel : freedom

- Giovanni Damico : essential

- Cotonete Vs Dimitri From Paris : a paribbean disco club

- Casbah 73 : love saves the day (Rahaan mix)

- Symbol 8 : I thought you wanted to dance

- Donnell Pitman : love explosion

- Lord Echo : just do you (dub)

- Earth Wind & Fire : happy feeling (The Reflex Revision)

- Isaac Hayes : out of the ghetto

- Curtis Mayfield : party party

- Ezra Collective : mace windu riddim

- Jessica Lauren Four : Happiness train

- Pointer Sisters : send him back

- Pete Rodriguez : I like it like that Aaron Jerome remix

- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell : ain't no mountain high enough (The Reflex revision)

- The Marvellettes : I'll keep on holding on

- Voilààà : La France (des promesses)

- Azymuth : Jazz carnival

- Last tune announcement

- Gregory Porter : 1960 what

- The Wailers : caution

- Nora Dean : angie la la