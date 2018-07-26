Cinq heures de good vibes dans ce mix concocté sous le soleil par DJ Kwak

Avec, dans la playlist:
PART 1
- Kamasi Washington : street fighting mas
- Ahmad Jamal : This is the life
- Quantic & Alice Russell feat. the Combo Barbaro : I'll keep my light in my window
- The Supreme Jubilees : it' ll all be over
- Minnie Ripperton : reasons
- Eddie Palmieri : condiciones que existen
- Harlem River Drive : idle hands
- James Brown : down and out in New York City
- Florian Pelissier Quintet : south beach
- Jessica Lauren : kofi nomad
- Placebo : balek
- Nuyorican Soul : I'm the black gold of the sun
- Innerzone Orchestra : people make the world go round
- The Midnight Hour Feat. Cee Lo Green : questions
- Gregory Porter : musical genocide
- Linda Williams : elevate our minds
- Sergio Mendes : mas que nada
- Earth Wind & Fire : fantasy (Shelter mix)
- Lonnie Liston Smith : a chance for peace (Tasun edit)
- War : night people
- Joyce Williams : the first thing I do in the morning
- Tamil Rogeon feat. Heidi Vogel : da manha
- Anthony Hamilton : Oh Lord (Apple Scruffs edit)
- Alicia Keys : the gospel
- Anderson Paak : hearts don't stand a chance
- Patrice Rushen : the hump
- George Duke : Duckey stick
- Funkadelic : cosmic slop (Moodymann mix)
- Billy Brown : early eighties
- Bill Withers : you got the stuff
- Gilberto Gil : toda menhina baia Tahira edit
- Gilberto Gil : maracatu atomico
- The Pointer Sisters : I need a man
- First Choice : love and happiness
- Aretha Franklin : rocksteady (Danny K edit)
- Reel to Real : love me like this (Floating Points edit)
- Artist unknwon : God's spirit (TT edit)
- Unit One : let's all sing together
- Locksmith : far beyond
- Cameo : cameosis
- Heem the Music Monsters : going down (incognito)
- The Main Ingredient : evening of love
- Locksmith : unlock the funk
- Tim Maia : terapeutica do grito
- Ebonee Webb : something about you
- Prince : erotic city
- Prescription Pricing Authority : green machine
PART 2
- Nicola Conte & The Spiritual Galaxy : cosmic peace
- Pal Joey : dance
- Art of Tones : where the one is
- Kirk Franklin : looking for you
- Marcel Vogel & Karizma : i got Jesus
- Prequel : freedom
- Giovanni Damico : essential
- Cotonete Vs Dimitri From Paris : a paribbean disco club
- Casbah 73 : love saves the day (Rahaan mix)
- Symbol 8 : I thought you wanted to dance
- Donnell Pitman : love explosion
- Lord Echo : just do you (dub)
- Earth Wind & Fire : happy feeling (The Reflex Revision)
- Isaac Hayes : out of the ghetto
- Curtis Mayfield : party party
- Ezra Collective : mace windu riddim
- Jessica Lauren Four : Happiness train
- Pointer Sisters : send him back
- Pete Rodriguez : I like it like that Aaron Jerome remix
- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell : ain't no mountain high enough (The Reflex revision)
- The Marvellettes : I'll keep on holding on
- Voilààà : La France (des promesses)
- Azymuth : Jazz carnival
- Last tune announcement
- Gregory Porter : 1960 what
- The Wailers : caution
- Nora Dean : angie la la