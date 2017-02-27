Oscars: tous les vainqueurs d'une édition mouvementée

Meilleur film: Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins

Meilleur réalisateur: Damien Chazelle, La La Land ­

Meilleur acteur: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea ­

Meilleure actrice: Emma Stone, La La Land ­

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight ­

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle: Viola Davis, Fences

Meilleur film étranger: Le Client (Iran), d'Asghar Farhadi

Meilleur film d'animation: Zootopia, Bryon Howard, Rich Moore et Clark Spencer

Meilleure photographie: La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Meilleurs costumes: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Meilleur documentaire: OJ: Made in America, Ezra Edelman et Caroline Waterlow

Meilleur court métrage documentaire: The White Helmets, Orlando von Einsiedel et Joanna Natasegara

Meilleur montage: Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilberg

Meilleur maquillage: Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini et Christopher Nelson

Meilleure bande originale: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Meilleure chanson: Justin Hurwitz, City of Stars (La La Land)

Meilleurs décors: La La Land, David Wasco et Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Meilleur court métrage d'animation: Piper, d'Alan Barillaro et Marc Sondheimer

Meilleur court métrage en live action: Sing, de Kristof Deák et Anna Udvardy

Meilleur montage son: Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare

Meilleur mixage son: Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie et Peter Grace

Meilleurs effets spéciaux: The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones et Dan Lemmon

Meilleur scénario (adaptation): Moonlight, Barry Jenkins et Tarell Alvin McCraney

Meilleur scénario original: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan