"Ça" va devenir le film d'horreur le plus rentable de l'histoire aux États-Unis

Go see @itmovieofficial - for the love of your childhood, for the fears you concealed, and didn't dare to express. For the extreme, moody, masterful beauty of the photography and sets, for the fun, for the unashamed and guiltless sense of pleasure, for the wit, for @finnwolfhardofficial, @jaedenwesley and all the others, go see it... for EVERYTHING it is and means. This is what entertainment should always be like, and also what it so rarely is. It should always have standards, and treat you with respect for your taste and intelligence.

A post shared by xavierdolan (@xavierdolan) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT