Ces artistes qui détournent la pop culture

Painting from my art book Popped Culture! Always thought it would be awesome to do a Simpsons episode in the vain of Michael Mann's HEAT! PC is out end of November! Keep your eyes here for info! Very limited print! --- #art #simpsons #cartoons #tv #homer #crime #heat #movies #illustration #painting #digitalart #digitaldrawing #guns #cash #crime #gangster

